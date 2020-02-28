UK Backs Out Of EU Unified Patent Court System

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- The U.K. will not participate in the European Union's Unified Patent Court system, the government confirmed Friday, in an about-face for the country, which previously announced plans to remain part of the system despite leaving the EU. Under the system, which has not yet launched, inventors would be able to obtain a single patent that could be enforced across the EU in proceedings before a tribunal called the Unified Patent Court. The office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the system's role for the Court of Justice of the European Union in deciding some issues was a deal breaker for the...

