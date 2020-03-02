FTC Atty Who Helmed Qualcomm Appeal Has Retired

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- Federal Trade Commission deputy general counsel Heather Hippsley, who recently supervised the agency's appellate fight against chipmaker Qualcomm's allegedly anti-competitive licensing practices, has retired after more than three decades with the agency. Hippsley's departure, which the FTC announced on Friday, marks the end of a lengthy public service career defined by courtroom battles, as Hippsley spent years handling a number of widely known law enforcement actions for the agency. Her resume includes a successful challenge to juice maker POM Wonderful's misleading ads, as well as more than one court win against infomercial fraudster Kevin Trudeau. Most recently, Hippsley supervised the agency's ongoing fight...

