Dems Want To Hear From Stone Prosecutors In Probe Of DOJ

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A key House committee chairman on Friday demanded information, documents and interviews with 15 current and former prosecutors, including the four who withdrew from the Roger Stone case, as congressional Democrats intensified their examination of possible political interference at the U.S. Department of Justice. The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee gave U.S. Attorney General William Barr two weeks to hand over information related to high-profile and politically sensitive cases, including the prosecutions of Stone and other former advisers to President Donald Trump, as well as civil matters such as a merger involving CNN's parent company and the DOJ's challenge to California...

