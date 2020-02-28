Dechert Atty Seeks To Pause Spying Claims Against ENRC

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 7:27 PM GMT) -- Dechert LLP attorney Neil Gerrard has asked a London court to press pause on his lawsuit alleging his former client ENRC hired corporate investigators to spy on him and his wife, in the latest twist to his acrimonious dispute with the Kazakh mining group. Gerrard, who was hired by Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to run an internal investigation into corruption allegations, applied to put his suit on hold until the Kazakh mining company’s legal action accusing him of passing confidential information to U.K. fraud prosecutors is resolved, according to High Court documents filed Wednesday. The suits are part of a sweeping war...

