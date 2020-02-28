Lake Erie Protection Policy Found To Exceed City's Authority

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has thrown out a city policy intended to give Lake Erie rights to “exist, flourish and naturally evolve,” saying its provisions were unconstitutionally vague and the ruling "is not a close call.” U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary said Thursday that voters from the city of Toledo might have been well-intentioned when they adopted an amendment to the city charter guaranteeing city residents “the right to a clean and healthy environment” and self-government, but that the ordinance uses phrasing that's hard to interpret and "exceeds the power of municipal government" in the state. The Lake Erie Bill of...

