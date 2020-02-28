9th Circ. Revives, Then Pauses, Block On 'Remain in Mexico'

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 1:06 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit issued a ruling Friday halting the Trump administration's policy to push migrants back into Mexico while their immigration court cases continue, but agreed to pause the effect of that order later that night. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel upheld a California federal judge’s decision that the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols, which allow the government to force non-Mexicans to wait in Mexico for their immigration court decisions, is likely illegal and violates the U.S.’s international refugee obligations. Asylum seekers forced to wait out their immigration court proceedings in Mexican border towns are likely to face “irreparable harm”...

