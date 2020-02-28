Conn. Court Revives Suit Over Patient's Robot Surgery Injury

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Connecticut appellate panel on Friday revived a suit accusing a hospital of causing surgical system equipment to fall on a patient during a robot-assisted procedure, saying the suit should not have been tossed for failing to meet a requirement for medical malpractice cases. In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge Appellate Court panel reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Hartford Hospital of causing patient Wendy Young's injuries suffered after a camera affixed to a robotic surgical system fell on her during a 2016 robot-assisted hysterectomy, causing serious injuries. The suit, which asserts only a claim of ordinary negligence, contends that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS