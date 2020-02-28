Hunt Real Estate Loans $38M For NC Apartment Complex

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided $38.2 million in financing to Ebsco Income Properties for a new apartment complex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to an announcement from the lender on Friday. The loan to Ebsco Income Properties LLC is for West End Station Apartments, which was completed last year and has 229 units across four stories. The loan carries a 13-year term and, per terms of the loan, the borrower only pays interest for the first six years. The loan is a Freddie Mac lease-up loan, which is a program designed for new properties that haven't reached full occupancy. "West End...

