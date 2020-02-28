Ford Urges High Court To Nix 'Free-For-All' State Defect Suits

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Ford told the U.S. Supreme Court Friday that Montana's and Minnesota's justices have enabled a "jurisdictional free for all" by allowing product defect and negligence suits to advance in their states despite a lack of connections between Ford's alleged conduct and the claims at issue. Ford Motor Co. filed its brief with the high court laying out arguments for reversing 2019 decisions from the Montana Supreme Court and Minnesota Supreme Court that the automaker contends improperly stretch the bounds of specific personal jurisdiction. Those decisions clear a path for companies hit with defect claims to be hauled into state courts based...

