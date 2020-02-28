EQT's $18M Suit Accuses Supplier Of Sending Faulty Valves

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- An EQT Corp. unit is seeking at least $18 million in damages from a supplier, alleging in a Pennsylvania federal lawsuit Thursday that hundreds of valves it ordered for use on natural gas wells were faulty and needed to be replaced. EQT Production Co. said in a complaint that valves it purchased from Aspen Flow Control LLC failed to meet required specifications and that the company failed to adequately repair the parts after problems cropped up when they were installed. “As a result of these significant defects and Aspen’s unsuccessful attempt to cure these defects, EQT was forced to replace all...

