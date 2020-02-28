Chilean Copper Producer Approved For Major Mine Expansion

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Chile’s state-owned copper company Codelco has received environmental approval for a major $1 billion expansion of one of its mines, a move that will allow it to increase its fine copper production to more than 90,000 tons a year, the company said Friday. The Rajo Inca open pit expansion project for the Salvador mine was approved by an environmental commission and allows Codelco to increase its copper output by more than 30,000 tons a year and access 900 million tons of ore, according to its press release. The company said work could begin as soon as the end of the first half...

