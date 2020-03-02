Hetero, Zydus Settle Novartis MS Drug Suits Before IP Trial

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Generic-drug makers Hetero and Zydus have each reached last-minute settlements to avoid an infringement trial set for Monday over their versions of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya. Hetero Labs Ltd. told a Delaware federal court Friday that it has struck a deal to dodge Monday's trial. Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and its parent Cadila Healthcare Ltd. followed up with a similar notice on Saturday. Neither stipulation of dismissal had information about the settlements. Third Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan — designated to oversee the case in Delaware — had been telling the parties as recently as Friday to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS