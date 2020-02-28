Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maverick Funds Sue Bausch Claiming Valeant Price-Gouging

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Bausch Health Cos. Inc. was hit with a securities fraud suit in New Jersey federal court Friday from companies managed by hedge fund Maverick Capital alleging that the business, then known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., engaged in a price-gouging scheme that cost investors billions.

Using a clandestine network of pharmacies to artificially boost its sales, Valeant hiked drug prices as part of a massive scandal that led its stock price to plummet from more than $262 a share in August 2015 to less than $25 in June 2016 after the misconduct came to light, according to the 120-page complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!