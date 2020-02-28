Maverick Funds Sue Bausch Claiming Valeant Price-Gouging

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Bausch Health Cos. Inc. was hit with a securities fraud suit in New Jersey federal court Friday from companies managed by hedge fund Maverick Capital alleging that the business, then known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., engaged in a price-gouging scheme that cost investors billions. Using a clandestine network of pharmacies to artificially boost its sales, Valeant hiked drug prices as part of a massive scandal that led its stock price to plummet from more than $262 a share in August 2015 to less than $25 in June 2016 after the misconduct came to light, according to the 120-page complaint....

