Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission moved to block three mergers last month, causing one to be abandoned, as the Justice Department and enforcers in Europe pushed ahead with several significant investigations. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from February. Deals The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority accepted a proposed fix from Stonegate Pub Co. on Feb. 14 that will see it unload more than three dozen locations in order to move ahead with its planned £1.27 billion ($1.42 billion) purchase of rival pub owner Ei Group. Also on Feb. 14, the Federal Trade Commission said that Compassion First, a...

