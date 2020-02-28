Cardinal Health Pays Nearly $9M To Resolve FCPA Claims

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that pharmaceutical company Cardinal Health Inc. has agreed to pay almost $9 million to resolve allegations that its Chinese subsidiary violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Cardinal's subsidiary, Cardinal China, maintained and operated marketing accounts for a European supplier of skincare products and was the exclusive product distributor for the company in China until 2016, the SEC said. Cardinal China regularly made improper payments of cash, luxury goods, gift cards and travel expenses to government-employed health care providers and employees of Chinese state-owned retailers to promote the sale of the European company's products,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS