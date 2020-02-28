JCT Reports On Tax Treatment Of Native Americans

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- Native Americans are generally subject to a special set of tax rules exempting them from most federal and state levies on income, according to a Joint Committee on Taxation report released Friday. Native American governments have their own authority to tax transactions and are generally exempt from state and federal income taxes, according to JCX-8-20, which the JCT prepared in advance of a House tax panel meeting on the subject. Native American tribes are also able to claim certain federal tax benefits such as the charitable contribution deduction, issue their own tax-exempt bonds and utilize a suite of tax benefits specifically...

