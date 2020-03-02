Match.com Investors Go A-Courting For Damages In Del. Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Unhappy investors in online romance site operator Match Group Inc. are seeking a date in court with the company’s directors, accusing them derivatively in Delaware federal court of jilting their fiduciary duties and enriching themselves unjustly. The multicount suit filed late Friday by stockholder Michael Rubin, lead plaintiff in the proposed class case, seeks damages for tens of millions in alleged improper gains by the company’s directors, who allegedly traded on negative inside information, as well as return of their compensation and benefits, and corporate governance reforms. Much of the information for the suit, the complaint noted, was mined from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS