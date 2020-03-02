Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

KeyBank Closes In On Partial Win In Payments Co. Dispute

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge has recommended that KeyBank's partial bid for an early win in a messy breach of contract dispute with payments processor ACI Worldwide over an online banking agreement should be granted, and that ACI's competing bid should be largely denied.

While U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal said Friday that nearly all of ACI's claims, including fraud and breach of contract, should be axed in KeyBank's favor due to lack of specific evidence, she also found that KeyBank's affirmative defense regarding an "unconscionable" amendment to one of its contracts with ACI should be stricken to ACI's benefit....

