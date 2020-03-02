Texas Biz Settles EEOC Claim It Hires Only Hispanic Workers

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 1:45 PM EST) -- A Texas-based fiberglass conduit and strut manufacturer will implement extensive hiring reforms and pay $225,000 to settle allegations from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that it refused to hire non-Hispanic individuals as laborers, the agency has announced. The agreement filed Friday in Texas federal court brings an end to the employment watchdog's claims that Houston-area manufacturer Champion Fiberglass Inc. violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by systematically and intentionally refusing to hire or consider hiring non-Hispanic job applicants as laborers. The company will pay a civil penalty and do away with "word-of-mouth" referrals to settle the accusations that its behavior...

