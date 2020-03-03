Pensions Regulator To Take 'Twin-Track' Funding Approach

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 1:01 AM GMT) -- The U.K.’s pensions watchdog is considering a “twin-track” approach to how it oversees the funding arrangements of workplace pension funds, amid wider government concern over the growing deficit of smaller retirement plans. The Pensions Regulator said on Tuesday it was seeking industry views on the changes, which would see some retirement funds requiring greater oversight before their funding plans are signed off. Larger funds that could provide required information on investments and risks up front would be put through a “fast track” approach to regulatory sign-off on their funding arrangements. However, funds that do not have the information on hand would...

