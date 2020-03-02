Car Shipping Cartel Faces £150M Class Action

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 2:51 PM GMT) -- Five shipping companies fined for running a cartel for transporting cars to the U.K. have become the target of a £150 million ($189 million) million U.S.-style class action in London led by law firm Scott+Scott UK LLP. The claim has been filed at the U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal to start an "opt out" collective action against MOL, “K” Line, NYK, WWL/EUKOR and CSAV, the law firm said Sunday. The legal action follows a European Commission decision to fine the companies €395 million in 2018 for violating competition law. The lawsuit claims dealers and buyers were overcharged because of a price-fixing cartel by...

