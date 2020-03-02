Loan Fee Trial Wobbles After Developer's Ex-CFO Leaves UK

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 5:07 PM GMT) -- A London judge ordered a luxury property developer on Monday to figure out how to get its former finance chief to testify about a loan consultant’s fee demands, saying he’d otherwise have to consider omitting the employee’s evidence at the trial. The order came during the opening day of a trial where EMFC Loan Syndications LLP is suing The Resort Group PLC for €1.02 million ($1.1 million) for fees racked up arranging €130 million in financing. TRG’s former head of finance, Andrew Scott, is due to testify to his involvement in hiring EMFC, but the property developer warned Monday morning that...

