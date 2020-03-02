Skadden, Cooley Guide $4.9B Deal For Cancer Drugmaker

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:12 AM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. has agreed to buy cancer-focused biotechnology firm Forty Seven Inc. for about $4.9 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal stitched together with help from Skadden and Cooley. The transaction combines two California-based companies, and adds to Gilead’s portfolio a company in Forty Seven that has multiple cancer treatments in development, according to a statement. The company’s lead product candidate, magrolimab, is in clinical development and is meant to treat multiple types of cancer, including myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. “This agreement builds on Gilead’s presence in immuno-oncology and adds...

