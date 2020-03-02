Ropes Helps BV Investment Clinch PE Fund With $1.1B In Tow

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 12:58 PM EST) -- BV Investment Partners, working with Ropes & Gray, said Monday it has sealed its 10th flagship fund after securing $1.1 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in sectors like tech-enabled business services, software and IT services. The fund, billed as BV Investment Partners Fund X, was oversubscribed and surpassed its original target of $1 billion before holding a first and final closing, according to a statement. The investor base mostly consists of existing BV Investment LPs, including global foundations, public and corporate pension plans, financial institutions, family offices and individuals, including management from past portfolio companies of the...

