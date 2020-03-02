Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharmacies Say Surescripts Can't Duck Monopolization Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- Pharmacies suing Surescripts have told an Illinois federal court that it's too early for the e-prescription service to exit their lawsuit accusing it of using noncompete agreements to build a monopoly in the industry.

The group of pharmacies suing Surescripts LLC defended its suit to the court on Friday, saying the case can't be tossed at this stage because the pharmacies have proper standing and paid the e-prescription routing charges that form the basis of their monopolization claims.

"That should be the end of the inquiry at the pleading stage of the litigation," the pharmacies said in their filing.

The current suit is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!