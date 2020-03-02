Pharmacies Say Surescripts Can't Duck Monopolization Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- Pharmacies suing Surescripts have told an Illinois federal court that it's too early for the e-prescription service to exit their lawsuit accusing it of using noncompete agreements to build a monopoly in the industry. The group of pharmacies suing Surescripts LLC defended its suit to the court on Friday, saying the case can't be tossed at this stage because the pharmacies have proper standing and paid the e-prescription routing charges that form the basis of their monopolization claims. "That should be the end of the inquiry at the pleading stage of the litigation," the pharmacies said in their filing. The current suit is...

