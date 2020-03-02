Oilfield Services Firm Pioneer Energy Hits Ch. 11 In Texas

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:59 AM EST) -- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in Houston with a plan in hand to swap its $300 million in senior secured note debt for most of the equity in a reorganized company as the oilfield services firm deals with a prolonged pricing downturn in the energy industry. Chief Financial Officer Lorne Phillips said in a first-day declaration that Pioneer has reached terms on a restructuring support agreement with its creditors to implement the debt-for-equity swap that will see $175 million in term loan debt paid in full while general unsecured creditors will have their claims ride through...

