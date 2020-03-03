FCC Enforcement Vet Joins Wilkinson Barker As Partner

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- A top Federal Communications Commission lawyer who helped get the agency's enforcement arm off the ground more than two decades ago has joined Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP as a partner. Suzanne Tetreault will focus on enforcement issues in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, after spending almost 30 years at the FCC. She most recently served as deputy chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, according to the firm's announcement on Monday. Tetreault told Law360 on Tuesday that she can leverage considerable FCC experience to the benefit of Wilkinson Barker clients. "I think in particular I'm going to focus on enforcement as I'm starting out,"...

