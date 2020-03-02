Hemp Seed Seller Looks To Nix Suit Over Ruined Crop

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:31 PM EST) -- A Colorado hemp seed supplier said a middleman should be the target of a grower's ire in a fraud suit over the grower's dismal crop and millions in losses, saying a faux seed broker altered information on the seed labels. Organic Growers LLC and its owner, Kenneth Sack, asked a New York federal court Friday to dismiss them from HempChain Farms LLC's fraud suit. They said a shipping label submitted to the court by HempChain listed a germination rate altered upward by a third-party seed seller, Christopher Saint-Victor, who allegedly masqueraded as a broker for Organic despite merely being a customer....

