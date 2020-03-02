Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Take Up Fight Over Fake Therapist's Insurance

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court opted Monday to not review an Eleventh Circuit ruling that Ace American Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify a man who pretended to be a licensed mental health counselor in a wrongful death suit over a young patient who killed himself.

The high court denied a petition for writ of certiorari filed by the parents of Gregory Chapman, who wanted to get the insurer to cover $5 million in damages owed to the Chapmans under a consent judgment with fake counselor Robert Taylor. Ace had issued a health care provider insurance policy to Taylor, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!