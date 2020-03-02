Justices Won't Take Up Fight Over Fake Therapist's Insurance

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court opted Monday to not review an Eleventh Circuit ruling that Ace American Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify a man who pretended to be a licensed mental health counselor in a wrongful death suit over a young patient who killed himself. The high court denied a petition for writ of certiorari filed by the parents of Gregory Chapman, who wanted to get the insurer to cover $5 million in damages owed to the Chapmans under a consent judgment with fake counselor Robert Taylor. Ace had issued a health care provider insurance policy to Taylor, who...

