Top Blockchain Considerations For Health, Life Sciences Cos.

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Blockchain is perhaps best known as the technology on which Bitcoin and other digital cryptocurrencies are built. Adoption of blockchain technology — especially in the financial services sector — has been rapid but in the life sciences and health care sectors it is still in its infancy. That said, companies and other organizations in the life sciences and health care sectors are increasingly exploring and deploying blockchain solutions.[1] So, what is blockchain? A blockchain is a distributed or shared database or ledger that sets out a list of the transactions that have been validated by a peer-to-peer network. For example, for...

