Puma Biotech Can't Upend $22M Loss In Exec's Libel Case

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A biotech company found guilty of defaming a pharmaceutical executive aiming to gain control of it was denied a new trial Monday by a federal judge who said overwhelming evidence shows the company fabricated the North Carolina businessman's links to fraud. Puma Biotechnology Inc. failed to convince U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III that a Raleigh jury relied on half-baked evidence to conclude Puma acted with actual malice by saying Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC's former CEO Fredric Eshelman was "involved in clinical trial fraud." The jury awarded Eshelman $15.85 million in compensatory damages and $6.5 million in punitive damages....

