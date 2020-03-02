Morgan Lewis Adds Former US Attorney, PwC Tax Lawyer

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has added two new partners specializing in white-collar crime and tax law from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and PwC, the firm announced Monday. Daniel Tehrani will join the firm's New York office after serving as deputy chief of the Appeals Unit, Criminal Division, at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Morgan Lewis said in a statement. He will focus on government investigations of clients, and client-initiated internal investigations, the firm said. Morgan Lewis also announced Daniel Carmody will rejoin the firm as a partner in its Philadelphia office. He comes from...

