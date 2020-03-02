Warren Says Sanctions Shouldn't Halt Coronavirus Aid To Iran

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren has asked the Trump administration to clarify whether sanctions on Iran are interfering with the delivery of humanitarian aid amid the spread of COVID-19. In a letter addressed to the heads of the U.S. State Department and U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday, the Massachusetts Democrat expressed concern that risk-averse banks and businesses won't participate in getting Iran the humanitarian relief it needs, and said that sanctions on the Middle Eastern country should not hinder transactions that would help it fight the disease. "The public health threat posed by the coronavirus to the Iranian...

