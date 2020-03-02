Surety Firms Take Aim At Fees In Cloud Peak's Ch. 11

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- A group of insurance companies told the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday that $26 million in professional fees in the Chapter 11 of coal mining company Cloud Peak Energy Inc. should not be paid until $280 million in administrative expense claims associated with their surety reclamation bonds are satisfied. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, eight insurance companies including North American Specialty Insurance Co., Arch Insurance Co. and Aspen American Insurance Co. said final fee applications submitted by the debtors and the committee for unsecured creditors' professionals should be rejected by the court. "This objection is founded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS