Coronavirus Threatens BigLaw's Surge In Promotions, Hiring

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- BigLaw saw a banner year in 2019, which sparked a significant uptick in partner promotions and greater competition to land certain associates, but the novel coronavirus could send those workforce and hiring trends backward if it has a monthslong impact on firms' business, experts said. A person wearing a mask walks past a sign banning visitors at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, on Monday, a nursing home that has had several confirmed cases of coronavirus. After a strong 2019, law firms across the country are grappling with concerns about the disease. (AP) Fueled by strong financial upswings in the industry, law...

