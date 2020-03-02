Commerce Sets Preliminary Duties On Plastic Sheets

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has set preliminary duties on imports of plastic sheets from South Korea and Oman after finding that the product is being sold too cheaply in the U.S. Commerce's International Trade Administration rolled out preliminary anti-dumping duties on polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, sheet, which is used in food and retail packaging such as takeout containers and medical trays, ranging from 8.02% to 52.01% for South Korea and 2.78% for Oman, according to a notice set to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register. In the South Korea probe, Commerce assigned preliminary anti-dumping duties of 52.01% to Plastech...

