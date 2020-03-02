Justices Hammer Feds On Circuit Court Immigration Authority

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 1:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday looked suspiciously upon federal government arguments that federal circuit courts lacked jurisdiction to review a Board of Immigration Appeals finding that a Lebanese citizen was unlikely to face harm if sent back to Lebanon. In another sign of the current Supreme Court's deep skepticism of agency power, members from both the liberal and conservative wings suggested during oral arguments Monday that the Eleventh Circuit was wrong to hold that it didn't have jurisdiction to review BIA findings in certain deportation cases involving claims of likely torture. Defending that ruling, the government has argued that petitioner...

