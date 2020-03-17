DOJ Health Antitrust Chief Joins Clifford Chance

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The former head of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division’s Health Care and Consumer Products Section is settling into his new role as a partner with Clifford Chance LLP and is eager to guide clients from the other side of the enforcement process, he told Law360. Peter J. Mucchetti joined Clifford Chance’s Americas litigation and dispute resolution practice at the beginning of March after spending virtually his entire career at the DOJ, where he’d been the health care section chief since 2012. Mucchetti said in an interview that the transition, which he’s made once before, is a relatively easy one....

