Wis. Regulators Wrong To OK $700M Gas Plant, Enviros Say

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Clean Wisconsin and the Sierra Club told a Wisconsin state court that state regulators ignored environmental protection rules when they approved construction of a $700 million gas-fired power plant slotted to be built less than two miles from Lake Superior. The environmental groups on Friday petitioned a Dane County Circuit Court to review the state Public Service Commission's decision to approve Dairyland Power and Minnesota Power's request to build the large power plant, called the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, or NTEC. The groups say the plant is unnecessary and utilities could supply power to customers with greener options such as renewable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS