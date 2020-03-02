USPTO Signals It's Eyeing High Court For Arthrex Progeny

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is considering asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the aftermath of a Federal Circuit decision holding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's structure unconstitutional. The U.S. Department of Justice-backed agency on Friday asked the Federal Circuit to stay the mandate in an Arthrex-related case until the Supreme Court decides whether to take up any petitions that may stem from the decision, including any filed by the solicitor general. “Any petition that the Solicitor General may decide to file in this case would involve a substantial legal issue of the type appropriate for Supreme...

