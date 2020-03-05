Report Says Public Benefit Use Hurts Few Green Card Seekers

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- Fewer than 1% of noncitizens in the U.S. could be denied green cards for using public benefits under the Trump administration's so-called public charge rule, the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute said in a new report Thursday. No more than 167,000 migrants, a small portion of the 22.1 million noncitizens living in the U.S., could be ineligible for green cards based on their current use of benefits outlined in the rule, including housing subsidies, health benefits and food stamps, according to the report. "The vast majority of noncitizens in the U.S. should not worry that their receipt of public benefit could affect...

