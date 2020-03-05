EU Power Cable Cartel Suits Move To UK Competiton Court

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 7:11 PM GMT) -- A judge has transferred two suits seeking to recover a combined 225 million ($287 million) from a group of European power cable companies over a decade-long cartel to the U.K.'s specialist competition tribunal. High Court Judge Geoffrey Vos shifted the claims brought by National Grid and Scottish Power for losses suffered by allegedly being overcharged by companies that ran a global cartel in the high-voltage power cable industry for 10 years from 1999. Judge Vos transferred the lawsuits to the tribunal, which focuses on competition law, in an order dated Feb.28. He cited the judgment in the case brought by supermarket...

