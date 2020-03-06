Wirecard Loses Bid To Appeal Doc Usage In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 3:56 PM GMT) -- Wirecard AG cannot appeal a ruling that allows investors suing it for €33 million ($37 million) over an alleged fraudulent share sale to use documents submitted by the German online payments company in a related suit over the same deal. Prashant Manek and Sanjay Chandi will be allowed to use three witness statements and supporting exhibits in another suit that they have brought against IIFL Wealth (U.K.) Ltd., according to a document signed by Judge Clare Moulder. The pair claim to have been intimidated into selling their stock in a financial services company for a pittance, just before it was sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS