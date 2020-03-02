Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jewel-Osco Nabs Win In Ex-Managers' Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Chicagoland grocery chain Jewel-Osco escaped discrimination and retaliation claims from seven former store directors on Monday, with an Illinois federal judge finding that "the evidence just isn't there" to allow the ex-managers' claims to move forward.

Granting the Albertson's-owned chain's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah said none of the former directors effectively disputed the nondiscriminatory factors that affected their working conditions, including a companywide push to improve store performance amid financial struggles. Some evidence raised was outdated, and the plaintiffs — who claimed they were each eventually forced out because of their age or disability — couldn't show that younger...

