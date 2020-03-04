Ex-Soccer Team Owner Fights For ‘Life President’ Benefits

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 7:38 PM GMT) -- The former owner of a Welsh soccer team keeps kicking at claims that the club disingenuously appointed him “life president” as part of a £24 million ($30.4 million) debt settlement — only to “snub” him when he tried to take advantage of that title’s perks. Lebanese businessman Sam Hammam and Langston Group Corp. claimed in their High Court suit that Cardiff City Football Club Ltd. and owner Vincent Tan made false representations when promising him the life president title with no intention of honoring that part of their 2013 settlement agreement. In a Friday filing with the court, Hammam aimed to counter...

