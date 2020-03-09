Asset Manager Says Coal Investors Broke Deal In $112M Suit

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 2:56 PM GMT) -- Asset manager Quartz has slammed investors in an Australian coal mine for allegedly breaking an exclusivity agreement and breaching good faith when concealing an alternative financing arrangement. Quartz Assets LLC maintained that Kestrel Coal Midco owes it $112 million in damages for arranging $400 million in financing with a different lender in order to buy the assets of major Australian mining company Rio Tinto. The U.S. asset manager said in a Feb. 27 reply to the investors’ defense that Kestrel, a corporate vehicle created by a group of investors to snap up the Rio Tinto assets, was able to cancel a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS