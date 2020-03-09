Epoq Legal Sues Insurer For £800K In Contract Dust-Up

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 4:55 PM GMT) -- A company that provides online legal document drafting is suing DAS Legal Expenses Insurance Co. Ltd. for more than £800,000 ($1 million), arguing the insurer cut it out of deals and failed to account for fees for its websites and services. Epoq Legal Ltd. alleged in a particulars of claim recently made available that DAS misrepresented how two websites that Epoq built for the company would be used by Direct Line and Business Continuity and Risk Management, a breach of contract that led Epoq to miss out on substantial fees for its services. According to the Feb. 12 documents, Epoq inked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS