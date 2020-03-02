Gulfport Energy Can't Move Ahead With $26M Contract Row

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- A Texas judge has rejected Gulfport Energy Corp.’s allegation that an oil and gas exploration company improperly backed out of a $26 million deal to acquire Marcellus shale assets in Ohio. Tarrant County District Court Judge Kimberly Fitzpatrick on Thursday granted summary judgment in a brief order for Quantum Energy Partner-backed TH Exploration LLC, or Tug Hill, which argues that it was under no obligation to pay for the assets because Gulfport Energy had not fulfilled all of the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, according to a Thursday order. Tug Hill argued that Gulfport was required to obtain releases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS