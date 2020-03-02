Prepare Your Law Firm Tech For Coronavirus Impact

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- One can only hope that the dire forecasts of a global coronavirus pandemic don’t come to fruition. However, keeping in mind that discretion is the better part of valor, what are some specific areas law firms should focus on as we all hope for the best but prepare for the worst? Remote access is more than just basic workstation connectivity. We all read how companies need to prepare for the possibility of working remotely. But what are some specific technology-based considerations facing law firms or others working in the legal operations field? There is a bit more to this area than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS