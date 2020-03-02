46 AGs Back Arkansas In High Court ERISA Preemption Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A bipartisan coalition of 46 attorneys general, several pharmacy groups and other industry organizations threw their support behind Arkansas at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that the state’s law regulating pharmacy benefit managers' drug reimbursement rates wasn’t trumped by ERISA. The attorneys general in their amicus brief urged the high court to reverse the Eighth Circuit’s finding that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act preempted Arkansas’ Act 900, which required PBMs to reimburse pharmacies for generic drugs at certain rates, among other things. ERISA only preempts health care regulations when they have an impermissible reference to or connection with...

